BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Credit Suisse Group AG named Burkhard Varnholt chief investment officer (CIO) of its Swiss unit, effective Jan. 1.
He will take on the role in addition to his responsibilities as deputy global CIO and vice chairman of the bank's investment committee.
He will report to Michael Strobaek, global investment chief and head of investment solutions and products, as well as Thomas Gottstein, chief executive of the bank's Swiss unit.
Varnholt, who worked at Credit Suisse between 1996 and 2006, rejoined the bank in November.
He will succeed Anja Hochberg, who will continue as head of investment services and will remain a member of the investment committee, the bank said. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.