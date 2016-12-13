Dec 13 Credit Suisse Group AG named Burkhard Varnholt chief investment officer (CIO) of its Swiss unit, effective Jan. 1.

He will take on the role in addition to his responsibilities as deputy global CIO and vice chairman of the bank's investment committee.

He will report to Michael Strobaek, global investment chief and head of investment solutions and products, as well as Thomas Gottstein, chief executive of the bank's Swiss unit.

Varnholt, who worked at Credit Suisse between 1996 and 2006, rejoined the bank in November.

He will succeed Anja Hochberg, who will continue as head of investment services and will remain a member of the investment committee, the bank said. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)