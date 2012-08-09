By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 9 Lawyers for U.S. retailers said
on Thursday they expect to submit a proposed $7.2 billion
antitrust settlement with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc
for court approval within the next several months,
despite opposition to the pact from some large merchants.
The plaintiffs do not expect to make any changes to the
proposed settlement when it is submitted for preliminary
approval by an Oct. 19 deadline, said co-lead counsel Craig
Wildfang following a hearing in Brooklyn federal court.
"We're going as fast as we can - not as fast as we'd like,
but we're making progress," he told U.S. Magistrate Judge James
Orenstein during the hearing, referring to supporting documents
for the settlement.
The settlement would be the largest antitrust settlement in
U.S. history. It would resolve a seven-year-old lawsuit accusing
the two credit card companies of conspiring with major banks to
artificially inflate interchange fees, the amount paid to
process electronic transactions involving credit and debit
cards.
The settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge John
Gleeson, who oversaw retailers' previous $3 billion swipe-fee
settlement with Visa and Mastercard in 2003.
As part of the new pact, the credit card companies have
offered to pay $6 billion and temporarily reduce interchange
fees, also known as swipe fees, to save stores approximately
$1.2 billion over an eight-month period, according to court
papers.
Despite support from Visa and Mastercard, which would pay
the bulk of the $6 billion, the settlement has received a frosty
reception from several trade associations and some big
retailers, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
.
The National Association of Convenience Stores publicly
rejected the settlement, and trade groups representing grocers
and pharmacies, among others, have since voiced objections.
The settlement would allow stores to charge customers extra
if they pay with credit cards, although that ability would be
limited by state law and stores' agreements with other card
companies, such as American Express Co, according to
court papers.
The settlement would also give merchants the right to
negotiate collectively over swipe fees, and includes broad
releases shielding Visa and Mastercard from future litigation
over similar swipe-fee issues, court papers showed.
The objectors have said the settlement does not offer
meaningful reforms to swipe-fee structures. Some merchants have
said they either will not or cannot impose credit card
surcharges on customer payments, and others have objected to the
releases barring future swipe fee suits.
If enough stores opt out of the proposal -- representing at
least 25 percent of annual U.S. retail volume collectively
--Visa and Mastercard have the option to withdraw from the deal,
according to court papers.
Several of the main objectors are being represented by
lawyer Jeffrey Shinder. His law firm, Constantine Cannon, served
as lead counsel on the 2003 settlement with Visa and Mastercard,
although Constantine Cannon is not among the three firms
designated as lead counsel for the current litigation.
Objections will likely be taken up with the court after the
settlement is formally submitted for approval, according to
Shinder.
"There are fundamental problems with this deal that the
court absolutely needs to address before it gives its
preliminary approval," he said after the hearing.
Wal-Mart and Target did not immediately have additional
comment beyond their earlier concerns about the settlement,
according to spokespeople for both companies.
The case is In re Payment Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, No. 05-1720.
