UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday in Mumbai, India England won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Jake Ball Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.