Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Kolkata, India India won toss and decided to bowl India: Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball Referees: Anil Chaudhary (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.