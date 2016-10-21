Oct 21 Veteran Younus Khan's majestic century helped Pakistan dominate the opening day of the second test against West Indies on Friday, the hosts reaching on 304-4 on a punishing day for the bowlers in Abu Dhabi.

The 38-year-old struck 10 fours and a six in his 127, finally out to the final ball of the day when he mistimed an attempted slog sweep off of Kraigg Brathwaite and was caught by Roston Chase in the deep.

Bad light then ended play and the West Indies team sought the comfort of the dressing room after a chastening and sweaty day in the field.

Hours earlier West Indies had actually made early inroads.

Younus, who sat out the first test having only just recovered from a bout of dengue fever, came to the crease with Pakistan wobbling on 42-2 after Devendra Bishoo bowled opener Sami Aslam in the fifth over for six and Azhar Ali had chopped on to paceman Shannon Gabriel without troubling the scoreboard.

Together with a fluent Asad Shafiq (68) he helped put on 87 for the third wicket before Shafiq attempted to cut a good length Gabriel delivery but only succeeded in diverting the ball down and on to his stumps.

The punishment continued for the West Indian bowlers though as Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus set about them with relish.

Pakistan reached the 200 mark just before tea and moved past the 300 mark in the 83rd over before the fourth-wicket partnership was ended at 175.

Younus, struggled for timing early on but was commanding once he hit his stride, bringing up his 33rd test century off his 169th ball when he cut Chase for a boundary.

West Indies failed to exert any sort of control and were not helped by some slipshod fielding and several dropped catches that proved costly.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who ended the day 90 not out, was put down when he was in the 50s after thick-edging edging Gabriel and Younus was also reprieved on 83 when Brathwaite failed to cling on to a relatively simple caught and bowled chance.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after winning a thrilling first test in Dubai by 56 runs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)