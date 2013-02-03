Feb 3 Scoreboard at close of play on day three
of the opening cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at
the Wanderers on Sunday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first
- -
South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez
4-16)
Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8)
South Africa second innings (overnight 207-3):
A. Petersen c. Hafeez b. Gul 27
G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 52
H. Amla not out 74
J. Kallis c Shafiq b Ajmal 7
A. de Villiers not out 103
Extras (lb4, w-3, nb-5) 12
Total (for three wickets declared, 62 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-87, 3-99
To bat: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D.
Steyn, M. Morkel
Bowling: Gul 14-2-58-2 (w-3), Junaid Khan 13-1-63-0 (nb-5),
Rahat Ali 11-1-44-0, Hafeez 5-0-32-0, Ajmal 18-1-74-1, Younis
Khan 1-1-0-0
Pakistan second innings
M. Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2
N. Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46
A. Ali lbw Kallis 18
Younus Khan c De Villiers b Morkel 15
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 44
A. Shafiq not out 53
Extras (lb2, nb-3) 5
Total (for four wickets, 75 overs) 183
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82
To bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, U. Gul, S. Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali
Bowling: D. Steyn 18-7-26-1, V. Philander 17-3-39-1 (nb-1), M.
Morkel 18-5-65-1 (nb-2), J. Kallis 12-3-27-1, R. Peterson
10-3-24-0
