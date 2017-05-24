May 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and South Africa on Wednesday in Leeds, England England Innings J. Roy c de Kock b Parnell 1 A. Hales c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 61 J. Root c Amla b Phehlukwayo 37 E. Morgan c Duminy b Morris 107 B. Stokes c Miller b Rabada 25 J. Buttler c Miller b Morris 7 M. Ali not out 77 C. Woakes not out 6 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-4 w-7) 18 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Roy,2-101 A. Hales,3-122 J. Root,4-190 B. Stokes,5-198 J. Buttler,6-315 E. Morgan Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood Bowling K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-3 w-3) W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) C. Morris 10 - 1 - 61 - 2(w-2) I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 68 - 0 A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(nb-1) J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) South Africa Innings H. Amla lbw b Wood 73 Q. de Kock c Buttler b Woakes 5 F. du Plessis c Buttler b Plunkett 67 A. de Villiers c Plunkett b Ali 45 J. Duminy c Woakes b Rashid 15 D. Miller c Stokes b Woakes 11 C. Morris c Buttler b Ali 5 W. Parnell c Wood b Woakes 19 A. Phehlukwayo b Rashid 4 K. Rabada c Buttler b Woakes 19 I. Tahir not out Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4 Total (all out, 45 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-33 Q. de Kock,2-145 H. Amla,3-149 F. du Plessis,4-182 J. Duminy,5-208 D. Miller,6-216 C. Morris,7-225 A. de Villiers,8-230 A. Phehlukwayo,9-267 W. Parnell,10-267 K. Rabada Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 38 - 4 M. Wood 6 - 0 - 49 - 1 L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-2) B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 M. Ali 9 - 0 - 50 - 2 J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Tim Robinson Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 72 runs