Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia Innings
D. Warner run out (Boult, Boult) 156
A. Finch c Nicholls b Boult 3
S. Smith c Nicholls b Boult 0
G. Bailey c Santner b de Grandhomme 23
M. Marsh b de Grandhomme 0
T. Head b Santner 37
M. Wade c de Grandhomme b Santner 14
J. Faulkner c Guptill b Boult 13
M. Starc not out 0
Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-11) 18
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Finch,2-11 S. Smith,3-73 G. Bailey,4-73 M. Marsh,5-178 T. Head,6-226 M. Wade,7-262 J. Faulkner,8-264 D. Warner
Did not bat: P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
T. Southee 10 - 2 - 45 - 0(w-3)
T. Boult 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-2)
L. Ferguson 8 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2 w-3)
M. Santner 9 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1)
C. de Grandhomme 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-2)
K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
C. Munro 2 - 0 - 19 - 0
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Bailey b Head 34
T. Latham c Faulkner b Cummins 28
K. Williamson lbw b Faulkner 13
H. Nicholls b Starc 3
C. Munro b Starc 20
B. Watling lbw b Head 8
C. de Grandhomme c Head b Hazlewood 11
M. Santner lbw b Starc 15
T. Southee c Warner b Faulkner 4
L. Ferguson not out 4
T. Boult c Smith b Cummins 1
Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6
Total (all out, 36.1 overs) 147
Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-74 K. Williamson,3-79 M. Guptill,4-83 H. Nicholls,5-98 B. Watling,6-113 C. de Grandhomme,7-126 C. Munro,8-139 M. Santner,9-143 T. Southee,10-147 T. Boult
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 3 - 34 - 3(w-2)
J. Hazlewood 7 - 1 - 22 - 1(w-1)
P. Cummins 5.1 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1)
J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 26 - 2
T. Head 7 - 0 - 37 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Mick Martell
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: Australia won by 117 runs