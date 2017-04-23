April 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 278-9) K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Abbas 0 K. Powell c Y. Khan b Amir 33 S. Hetmyer b Amir 11 S. Hope b Amir 2 V. Singh c Az. Ali b Riaz 9 R. Chase c Riaz b Shah 63 S. Dowrich b Shah 56 J. Holder not out 57 D. Bishoo c S. Ahmed b Amir 28 A. Joseph b Amir 0 S. Gabriel b Amir 5 Extras (b-4 lb-18) 22 Total (all out, 95 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Brathwaite,2-24 S. Hetmyer,3-32 S. Hope,4-53 V. Singh,5-71 K. Powell,6-189 R. Chase,7-189 S. Dowrich,8-264 D. Bishoo,9-274 A. Joseph,10-286 S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 26 - 11 - 44 - 6 Mohammad Abbas 22 - 4 - 63 - 1 Wahab Riaz 23 - 5 - 66 - 1 Yasir Shah 24 - 5 - 91 - 2 Pakistan 1st innings Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Joseph 15 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Holder 31 Babar Azam b Gabriel 72 Younis Khan c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 58 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 5 Asad Shafiq not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-8) 15 Total (for 4 wickets, 78.2 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-23 Az. Ali,2-54 A. Shehzad,3-185 Y. Khan,4-186 B. Azam To bat: S. Ahmed, M. Amir, Y. Shah, W. Riaz, M. Abbas Bowling S. Gabriel 16 - 5 - 37 - 2(nb-3) A. Joseph 16.2 - 5 - 35 - 1(nb-2) J. Holder 18 - 3 - 40 - 1(nb-3) D. Bishoo 15 - 1 - 35 - 0 R. Chase 6 - 1 - 25 - 0 K. Brathwaite 7 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad