Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Sarkar b M. Rahman 15 T. Latham c Rahim b M. Rahman 137 K. Williamson c Rahim b Ahmed 31 N. Broom lbw b Al Hasan 22 J. Neesham lbw b Al Hasan 12 C. Munro c Ahmed b Al Hasan 87 L. Ronchi b Ahmed 5 M. Santner not out 8 T. Southee not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-8 w-3) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 341 Fall of wickets: 1-31 M. Guptill,2-79 K. Williamson,3-134 N. Broom,4-158 J. Neesham,5-316 C. Munro,6-323 T. Latham,7-327 L. Ronchi Did not bat: L. Ferguson, T. Boult Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 61 - 0 M. Rahman 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) T. Ahmed 9 - 0 - 70 - 2 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 69 - 3(w-1) S. Sarkar 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 7 - 0 - 40 - 0 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Santner b Neesham 38 I. Kayes c Ronchi b Southee 16 S. Sarkar c Williamson b Neesham 1 Mahmudullah c Ronchi b Neesham 0 S. Al Hasan c Southee b Ferguson 59 M. Rahim retired hurt 42 Sa. Rahman c Boult b Ferguson 16 Mosa. Hossain not out 50 M. Mortaza c Broom b Santner 14 T. Ahmed c Ronchi b Ferguson 2 M. Rahman b Southee 0 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-1 w-18) 26 Total (for 9 wickets, 44.5 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-34 I. Kayes,2-48 S. Sarkar,3-48 Mahmudullah,4-81 T. Iqbal,5-144 S. Al Hasan,6-167 Sa. Rahman,7-242 M. Mortaza,8-252 T. Ahmed,9-264 M. Rahman Bowling T. Boult 9 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-3) T. Southee 9.5 - 2 - 63 - 2(w-3) L. Ferguson 9 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-5) J. Neesham 7 - 1 - 36 - 3(nb-1 w-3) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-3) Referees Umpire: Wayne Knights Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 77 runs
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.