Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Sarkar b M. Rahman 15 T. Latham c Rahim b M. Rahman 137 K. Williamson c Rahim b Ahmed 31 N. Broom lbw b Al Hasan 22 J. Neesham lbw b Al Hasan 12 C. Munro c Ahmed b Al Hasan 87 L. Ronchi b Ahmed 5 M. Santner not out 8 T. Southee not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-8 w-3) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 341 Fall of wickets: 1-31 M. Guptill,2-79 K. Williamson,3-134 N. Broom,4-158 J. Neesham,5-316 C. Munro,6-323 T. Latham,7-327 L. Ronchi Did not bat: L. Ferguson, T. Boult Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 61 - 0 M. Rahman 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) T. Ahmed 9 - 0 - 70 - 2 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 69 - 3(w-1) S. Sarkar 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 7 - 0 - 40 - 0 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Santner b Neesham 38 I. Kayes c Ronchi b Southee 16 S. Sarkar c Williamson b Neesham 1 Mahmudullah c Ronchi b Neesham 0 S. Al Hasan c Southee b Ferguson 59 M. Rahim retired hurt 42 Sa. Rahman c Boult b Ferguson 16 Mosa. Hossain not out 50 M. Mortaza c Broom b Santner 14 T. Ahmed c Ronchi b Ferguson 2 M. Rahman b Southee 0 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-1 w-18) 26 Total (for 9 wickets, 44.5 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-34 I. Kayes,2-48 S. Sarkar,3-48 Mahmudullah,4-81 T. Iqbal,5-144 S. Al Hasan,6-167 Sa. Rahman,7-242 M. Mortaza,8-252 T. Ahmed,9-264 M. Rahman Bowling T. Boult 9 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-3) T. Southee 9.5 - 2 - 63 - 2(w-3) L. Ferguson 9 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-5) J. Neesham 7 - 1 - 36 - 3(nb-1 w-3) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-3) Referees Umpire: Wayne Knights Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 77 runs