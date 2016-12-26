Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Monday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59 D. Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45 H. Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20 J. Duminy lbw b Herath 63 F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37 T. Bavuma lbw b Herath 3 Q. de Kock not out 25 V. Philander not out 6 Extras (lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-104 S. Cook,2-105 D. Elgar,3-178 H. Amla,4-213 J. Duminy,5-225 T. Bavuma,6-253 F. du Plessis To bat: K. Abbott, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 23 - 6 - 62 - 4 N. Pradeep 17 - 4 - 48 - 0(nb-2) A. Mathews 13 - 5 - 26 - 0(w-1) D. Chameera 14 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-3) R. Herath 20 - 4 - 48 - 2 D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon