Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 579 for 3 decl (A. Ali 302no, S. Aslam 90, B. Azam 69, A. Shafiq 67)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 315-6)
K. Brathwaite b Shah 32
L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15
Da. Bravo c Az. Ali b Nawaz 87
M. Samuels lbw b So. Khan 76
J. Blackwood c S. Ahmed b Riaz 37
R. Chase c B. Azam b Riaz 6
S. Dowrich lbw b Shah 32
J. Holder b Shah 20
D. Bishoo b Nawaz 17
M. Cummins b Shah 0
S. Gabriel not out 6
Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-11 w-1) 29
Total (all out, 123.5 overs) 357
Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson,2-69 K. Brathwaite,3-182 M. Samuels,4-259 J. Blackwood,5-266 R. Chase,6-300 Da. Bravo,7-325 S. Dowrich,8-346 J. Holder,9-351 M. Cummins,10-357 D. Bishoo
Bowling
M. Amir 22 - 6 - 54 - 0(nb-2)
So. Khan 16 - 2 - 56 - 1
Y. Shah 43 - 15 - 121 - 5
W. Riaz 23.3 - 3 - 65 - 2(nb-8 w-1)
M. Nawaz 16.5 - 5 - 38 - 2(nb-1)
Az. Ali 2.3 - 1 - 6 - 0
Pakistan 2nd innings
S. Aslam c Blackwood b Bishoo 44
Az. Ali lbw b Gabriel 2
A. Shafiq lbw b Bishoo 5
B. Azam b Bishoo 21
Misbah-ul-Haq b Bishoo 15
S. Ahmed st Dowrich b Bishoo 15
M. Nawaz b Bishoo 0
W. Riaz c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 5
Y. Shah c&b Holder 2
So. Khan not out 1
M. Amir b Bishoo 1
Extras (b-10 nb-2) 12
Total (all out, 31.5 overs) 123
Fall of wickets: 1-13 Az. Ali,2-20 A. Shafiq,3-77 B. Azam,4-93 S. Aslam,5-112 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-112 M. Nawaz,7-118 W. Riaz,8-121 Y. Shah,9-121 S. Ahmed,10-123 M. Amir
Bowling
S. Gabriel 7 - 1 - 23 - 1(nb-1)
M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1)
D. Bishoo 13.5 - 1 - 49 - 8
J. Holder 4 - 0 - 12 - 1
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 346 runs)
K. Brathwaite b Amir 6
L. Johnson lbw b Amir 47
Da. Bravo not out 26
M. Samuels not out 4
Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-5) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 31 overs) 95
Fall of wickets: 1-27 K. Brathwaite,2-87 L. Johnson
To bat: J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling
M. Amir 8 - 1 - 26 - 2(w-1)
So. Khan 2 - 1 - 4 - 0
Y. Shah 13 - 2 - 40 - 0
M. Nawaz 4 - 1 - 7 - 0
W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Jeff Crowe