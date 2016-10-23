Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings 293 (M. Ali 68, J. Bairstow 52; M. Hasan 6-80) Bangladesh 1st innings 248 (T. Iqbal 78; B. Stokes 4-26) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 228-8) A. Cook c Mahmudullah b M. Hasan 12 B. Duckett c M. Haque b Al Hasan 15 J. Root lbw b Al Hasan 1 G. Ballance c Kayes b T. Islam 9 M. Ali c Rahim b Al Hasan 14 B. Stokes lbw b Al Hasan 85 J. Bairstow b Rabbi 47 C. Woakes not out 19 A. Rashid lbw b Al Hasan 9 S. Broad run out (M. Hasan, Rahim) 10 G. Batty lbw b T. Islam 3 Extras (b-3 lb-8 pen-5) 16 Total (all out, 80.2 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-27 J. Root,3-28 B. Duckett,4-46 G. Ballance,5-62 M. Ali,6-189 J. Bairstow,7-197 B. Stokes,8-213 A. Rashid,9-233 S. Broad,10-240 G. Batty Bowling M. Hasan 20 - 1 - 58 - 1 S. Al Hasan 33 - 7 - 85 - 5 T. Islam 15.2 - 2 - 41 - 2 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 24 - 1 Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Sh. Islam 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 286 runs) T. Iqbal c Ballance b Ali 9 I. Kayes c Root b Rashid 43 M. Haque lbw b Batty 27 Mahmudullah lbw b Batty 17 S. Al Hasan c Bairstow b Ali 24 M. Rahim c Ballance b Batty 39 Sa. Rahman not out 59 M. Hasan lbw b Broad 1 K. Rabbi c Ballance b Broad 0 T. Islam not out 11 Extras (b-9 lb-13 w-1) 23 Total (for 8 wickets, 78 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-35 T. Iqbal,2-81 I. Kayes,3-103 M. Haque,4-108 Mahmudullah,5-140 S. Al Hasan,6-227 M. Rahim,7-234 M. Hasan,8-238 K. Rabbi To bat: S. Islam Bowling G. Batty 17 - 3 - 65 - 3 M. Ali 14 - 2 - 60 - 2 C. Woakes 7 - 3 - 10 - 0 A. Rashid 17 - 2 - 55 - 1 S. Broad 13 - 4 - 26 - 2 B. Stokes 10 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle