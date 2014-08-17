(Adds comment by Croatian government source)

ZAGREB Aug 17 A delivery of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan has arrived at Croatia's Adriatic sea port of Omisalj, a Croatian government source said on Sunday, confirming a report by daily newspaper Jutarnji List late on Saturday.

"A tanker with 80,000 cubic metres of crude oil has arrived at the Omisalj terminal and it should be unloaded on Sunday", the Jutarnji List said on its website, citing a source from the state-owned oil transport operator Janaf.

No one at Janaf was available to comment.

"Four days ago we had an announcement about a delivery of crude oil from (Iraqi) Kurdistan. It was bought by Hungary's (oil firm) MOL and the oil is for their refinery. All the documentation is in order, so I see nothing contentious in this shipment," the source was quoted as saying.

"It is indeed crude oil for MOL's refining business," the government source said on Sunday.

Reuters reported on Friday that Iraqi Kurdistan had delivered its third major cargo of crude oil from a Turkish port and that a fourth was sailing to Croatia, showing the autonomous region is finding more buyers despite earlier shipments running foul of the long running objections of Baghdad to the Kurdish Regional Government selling its oil independently.

MOL, which partly owns Croatia's two refineries, has invested in oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan. The company declined to comment on Friday on the report about the oil shipment to Croatia.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)