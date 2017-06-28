By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 28 Activity at ports operated
by China's Cofco in Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario have
been interrupted by a worldwide cyber attack, a local port
manager said on Wednesday, the first sign that the virus has
spread to South America.
The attack, first seen in Ukraine on Tuesday, has caused
havoc around the world, crippling computers or disrupting
operations at port operator A.P. Moller-Maersk, a Cadbury
chocolate plant in Australia and the property arm of French bank
BNP Paribas, among others.
"Cofco's system has been affected by the global attack. It
has been infected by a virus. So they are working mechanically,
not connected to their regular information system," Guillermo
Wade, head of Argentina's CAPyM port operators' chamber, told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bill Rigby)