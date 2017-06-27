(Changes sourcing, adds Evraz comment)

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.

"Our main production sites are continuing work, there is not a threat to the safety of the companies or employees," an Evraz spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)