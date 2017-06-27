UPDATE 2-British supermarket chain Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
"Our main production sites are continuing work, there is not a threat to the safety of the companies or employees," an Evraz spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)
June 28 ASN presents its position regarding the Flamanville EPR reactor vessel anomaly Published on 28/06/2017 • 04:00 pm Press release EPR reactor vessel enclosed in concrete On 28th June 2017, ASN presented its position regarding the Flamanville EPR reactor pressure vessel anomaly. ASN relied on the analysis of the files transmitted by Areva NP and EDF, carried out by its nuclear pressure equipment department and its technical support organisation IRSN, and on the opinion of its Ad
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said an interest rate rise was probably necessary and the bank would debate this "in the coming months".