PRAGUE Jan 19 The Czech telecoms regulator CTU is pushing O2 Czech Republic and Vodafone to cut wholesale prices for mobile internet services (LTE) charged to virtual operators, warning they could lose frequencies won in a past auction.

CTU said a condition of the auction was setting wholesale prices that would allow virtual operators, third-party companies that lease telephone and data spectrum from the main players, to operate profitably.

It said that would currently correspond to prices of 0.10-0.15 crowns, or about half a U.S. cent, per 1 MB of mobile data and around 0.01 crowns of fixed data, although O2 and Vodafone were offering prices several times higher.

Spokesmen of the companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

CTU said it gave the operators one month to comply or it could begin proceedings to take away frequencies.

($1 = 25.3290 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)