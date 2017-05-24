FRANKFURT May 24 German authorities involved in
raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into
diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United
States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on
Wednesday.
"We are in contact with U.S. authorities," it said,
declining to elaborate further.
Prosecutors had on Tuesday searched Daimler's offices and
other premises in the course of investigations "against known
and unknown employees at Daimler who are suspected of fraud and
misleading advertising connected with manipulated emissions
treatment of diesel passenger cars."
News about communications between German and U.S.
authorities also comes a day after the U.S. government filed a
civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of
illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000
diesel vehicles sold since 2014.
Earlier this year, Daimler said recent steps by U.S.
authorities to investigate diesel emissions pollution and
so-called auxiliary emissions control devices could lead to
significant penalties and vehicle recalls.
"As part of our cooperation with authorities, we have made
the same information available to the Stuttgart prosecutor and
the U.S. authorities," a spokeswoman for Daimler said on
Wednesday.
No board member at Daimler has been implicated in the probe,
the prosecutor's office said.
Some 23 prosecutors and around 230 staff, including police
and state criminal authorities, were involved in Tuesday's
searches of 11 German sites on the lookout for data files and
evidence, the prosecutor's office had said.
