China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
BEIJING, April 12 Dangote Group, the company owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, signed a deal on Tuesday for a $2 billion loan from the Industrial Commercial Bank of China Ltd for two cement plants, he told Reuters.
"The interest rate is okay, quite favorable with me," Dangote said, without elaborating. "It's for my two cement companies that we are establishing in Nigeria."
The deal included China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure). (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Beijing; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by David Clarke)
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat