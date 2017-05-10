UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
PARIS/HONG KONG May 10 Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial said on Wednesday that it planned to bid for Danone's entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.
Danone declined to comment, while Yili said the deal was in its preliminary stages.
Danone had said earlier this year that it would sell Stonyfield, which had 2016 sales of $370 milllion, as part of an agreement with U.S. authorities to facilitate the completion of its takeover of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave..
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.