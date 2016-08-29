Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** Polish state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund
are in talks to offer a below-market 3 billion euros ($3.36
billion) to buy a 40.1 percent stake in Poland's second-largest
bank Pekao SA from its owner, Italy's Unicredit, the
Financial Times reported.
** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) signed a
contract on Friday to buy a solar power plant from the
U.S.-based Carlyle Group's Cogentrix Solar Holdings,
KEPCO said in a statement released on Sunday.
** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP is weighing a bid
for SunEdison Inc's controlling stake in TerraForm
Power Inc, the bankrupt U.S. renewable energy
producer's most valuable asset, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc
received bids last week for its business from private equity
firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind
down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Singapore sovereign wealth GIC Pte Ltd said on Monday it
will acquire a 7.73 percent stake in Vietcombank,
Vietnam's biggest lender by market capitalisation.
** Brazil's Samambaia investment fund bought 29 million
units of local power company Energisa SA for 617
million reais ($188 million), STS GAEA Capital, a financial
advisor to the fund, said in a statement on Friday.
** Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank on
Friday said it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local
Banco Comafi as part of its strategy plan to
streamline business abroad.
** Innogy SE, the network and renewable unit German utility
RWE plans to list this autumn, said it agreed to buy
Belectric Solar & Battery to bolster its position in energy
storage and photovoltaics.
