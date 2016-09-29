(Adds Viacom, NXP Semiconductors, Franco-Chinese nuclear project, Cabela's, Safran, Save-A-Lot, Crete airport, SMRT Corp, Newmarket Gold, BP, Avianca, Serie A, Sonitel, updates Hitachi Ltd)

Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Sumner Redstone's National Amusements, the majority shareholder of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, on Thursday proposed a merger of the two and said it would not support the acquisition of either media company by a third party.

** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** A $24-billion deal to build Britain's first new nuclear power station in decades was signed behind closed doors in London on Thursday in a private ceremony that underlined Prime Minister Theresa May's cautious approach to the Franco-Chinese project.

** Three Japanese conglomerates are in talks to combine their loss-making domestic nuclear fuel operations, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the outlook for restarts of reactors following the Fukushima nuclear crisis remains bleak.

** Two consortia have formed to make offers to buy Cabela's Inc this week, people familiar with the matter said, making the sale of the U.S. outdoor gear retailer more likely as it has been targeted by activist fund Elliott Management Corp.

** Safran has entered exclusive talks about the sale of its Morpho identity and security business to Advent International, which owns smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies, the French aerospace and defense firm said on Thursday. The potential sale of Morpho to Advent would value the business at 2.425 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

** Private equity firm Onex Corp has made the best acquisition offer in an auction for Save-A-Lot, the discount grocery U.S. retail chain that Supervalu Inc has been considering divesting, according to people familiar with the matter. Save-A-Lot could be valued at as much as $1.8 billion.

** Swedish music-streaming service provider Spotify is in advanced talks to acquire German rival SoundCloud, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy a minority stake in India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart, two people familiar with the matter said, as the world's biggest retailer aims to break into a fast growing but highly competitive online retail market.

** Minority shareholders of Singapore's main rail operator SMRT Corp Ltd voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of Temasek Holdings' S$1.18 billion ($866 million) bid to take full control of the company.

** Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold will acquire Australian miner Newmarket Gold for about C$1 billion ($764 million) in stock, creating a mid-tier producer poised to grow, the companies said on Thursday.

** British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said it had agreed to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV, for 482 million euros ($540.80 million), on a debt-free cash-free basis, paving the way for the combined company to become a leader in the Benelux region.

** BP has sold its biggest office building in Britain to a local council for an estimated 360 million pounds ($468 million), according to industry sources, and will remain in the premises as a tenant.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has been pushing Avianca Holdings SA , one of Latin America's largest airlines, into a sale or strategic partnership, though it does not hold a stake in the carrier, the Financial Times reported.

** The majority shareholder in AS Roma denied on Thursday that he was in talks with China's second-largest property developer, China Evergrande Group, over the sale of a stake in the Italian Serie A soccer club.

** Niger will merge its public telephone and mobile communications companies into a single entity in order to expand its market share in the West African nation, the telecommunications minister said. Niger currently has two state-owned companies - Sonitel, which operates landlines, and Sahelcom, a mobile operator. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)