Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation
into the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemicals giants Dow
Chemical and DuPont after the companies provided
data they had been asked for.
** Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by Bass
Pro Shops in a deal valued at $5.5 billion that will combine the
top two hunting and fishing retailers in the United States.
** Concordia International Corp, a Canadian
specialty pharmaceutical company, is discussing alternatives to
a leveraged buyout that include divesting a minority stake to a
private equity firm, people familiar with the matter said.
** Cath Kidston, the British homewares and fashion brand
known for vintage-inspired floral prints, said Baring Asia, one
of the largest private equity groups in Asia and already a big
shareholder, has bought the remaining stake held by TA
Associates, the U.S. private equity firm which sold half its 80
percent stake to Baring Asia in 2014.
** Cardtronics Plc, which describes itself as the
world's biggest operator of non-bank ATMs, said on Monday it
would buy independent Canadian ATM owner DirectCash Payments Inc
(DCPayments) in a deal valued at about $460 million
including debt to boost its presence in Canada and the United
Kingdom.
** Europe's biggest hospital bed maker LINET Group has taken
an 80 percent stake in Czech peer BORCAD Medical, specializing
in birthing beds and gynecological chairs, LINET said on
Monday.
** China Evergrande Group plans to acquire a
controlling interest in developer Shenzhen Special Economic Zone
Real Estate & Properties via an asset swap involving
its units, in another deal that highlights indebted Evergrande's
acquisitive ways.
** Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex said on
Monday it had established an e-commerce joint venture with
state-owned Australia Post, in a move that could herald a new
expansion drive by the Dubai company.
** Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc said on
Monday it would buy privately held Grand Design Recreational
Vehicle Co, a maker of towable recreational vehicles, in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at $500 million.
** London-based asset manager Henderson Group
agreed to buy U.S. rival Janus Capital Group Inc in an
all-share $6 billion deal to cut costs and boost profits in the
face of growing competition from index funds.
** Italy's economy minister met with senior Italian bankers
and the Bank of Italy governor on Monday to try to push forward
with a sale of four small banks, namely Banca Marche, Popolare
Etruria, CariFerrara and CariChieti, that were rescued from
bankruptcy last November.
** Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec (CDPQ) said on Monday it had partnered with
Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to
$700 million over the next four years in stressed assets and
private debt opportunities in India.
** The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received
interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other
foreign companies about buying a stake of up to 40 percent, its
managing director said.
** Food giant Nestle and Britain's R&R Ice Cream
have completed a transaction to create their new Froneri ice
cream and frozen food joint venture, Nestle said on
Monday.
** Japan's Tokyo Gas Co said it has taken a 28
percent stake in the operating company of a 350 megawatt natural
gas-fired power plant in Thailand, marking its first foray into
power generation in Southeast Asia.
** Italian bank UniCredit will choose the buyer of
its Pioneer asset manager after a referendum on Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform on Dec. 4, three
sources close to the matter said on Monday.
** Bai Brands LLC is exploring a sale that it hopes could
value the privately held U.S. maker of antioxidant, five-calorie
drinks at more than $2 billion including debt, people familiar
with the situation said on Monday.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru)