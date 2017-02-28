(Updates SoftBank,British Land, Adds Algeria, Comcast, Cerba, Telia, Airbus, YM Inc, Berkshire Hattaway, AC Milan)

Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project, the companies said, pumping in $7 billion in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.

** Innogy has signed a deal with Israeli company OurCrowd that will give the German utility access to the crowdfunding firm's pipeline of start-ups in return for providing access to its customer base, Innogy CEO Peter Terium said.

** OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.

** Chinese trading house COFCO Group said it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.

** Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina expects to find a partner to take a majority stake in a proposed refinery to cost more than $10 billion in Bontang, East Kalimantan, by April, senior company officials said.

** Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties, people familiar with the process said.

** The Russian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo is considering the purchase of a Russian bank, its chairman, Antonio Fallico, said.

** Swedish buyout firm EQT has launched the sale of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast in a potential 700 million euro ($741 million) deal, hoping to benefit from high sector valuations, three people close to the matter said.

** India's Tata Sons has agreed to pay NTT DoCoMo $1.18 billion to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in a telecoms joint venture, paving the way for the settlement of a long-standing dispute days after a new chairman took charge at the Indian conglomerate.

** Tanker firm Frontline said it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings, which was rejected.

** British Land and Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, with some media reports naming China's CC Land as the potential buyer in a billion pound ($1.2 billion) deal.

** Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.

** Dubai-based engineering firm Dar Group said it had taken a 13.4 percent stake in WorleyParsons Ltd, months after a failed takeover approach, sending shares in the Australian engineering company up 30 percent.

** Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.

** Algeria will this week invite a new round of bids from foreign firms to invest in its farming sector, a senior source at the agriculture ministry told Reuters, part of efforts to boost domestic production and reduce its hefty import bill.

** Comcast Corp said it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.

** A 1.1 billion euro leveraged financing backing a buyout of European medical laboratory services operator Cerba is being shown to earlybird investors in a bid to gage appetite for the deal, banking sources said.

** Sweden's telecoms group Telia Company has sought a meeting with the Tajik prime minister in an attempt to revive the sale of its stake in a mobile operator in Tajikistan.

** Airbus said it had finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to global investment firm KKR, following a series of approvals, including a green light from the German government.

** Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska non-profit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said.

** The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)