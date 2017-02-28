(Updates SoftBank,British Land, Adds Algeria, Comcast, Cerba,
Telia, Airbus, YM Inc, Berkshire Hattaway, AC Milan)
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity
stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and
petrochemical project, the companies said, pumping in $7 billion
in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.
** Innogy has signed a deal with Israeli company
OurCrowd that will give the German utility access to the
crowdfunding firm's pipeline of start-ups in return for
providing access to its customer base, Innogy CEO Peter Terium
said.
** OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator
Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.
** Chinese trading house COFCO Group said it had completed
the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.
** Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina
expects to find a partner to take a majority stake in a proposed
refinery to cost more than $10 billion in Bontang, East
Kalimantan, by April, senior company officials said.
** Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone
Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders
short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed
Global Logistic Properties, people familiar with the
process said.
** The Russian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo is
considering the purchase of a Russian bank, its chairman,
Antonio Fallico, said.
** Swedish buyout firm EQT has launched the sale of Danish
packaging group Faerch Plast in a potential 700 million euro
($741 million) deal, hoping to benefit from high sector
valuations, three people close to the matter said.
** India's Tata Sons has agreed to pay NTT DoCoMo
$1.18 billion to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in a telecoms
joint venture, paving the way for the settlement of a
long-standing dispute days after a new chairman took charge at
the Indian conglomerate.
** Tanker firm Frontline said it had made a higher
and final offer for rival DHT Holdings, which was
rejected.
** British Land and Oxford Properties are in
advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London,
with some media reports naming China's CC Land as the potential
buyer in a billion pound ($1.2 billion) deal.
** Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined
forces with digital financial services venture capital and
advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk
management technology startups, the latest sign of large,
traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
** Dubai-based engineering firm Dar Group said it had taken
a 13.4 percent stake in WorleyParsons Ltd, months after
a failed takeover approach, sending shares in the Australian
engineering company up 30 percent.
** Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it
agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis
drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85
billion.
** Algeria will this week invite a new round of bids from
foreign firms to invest in its farming sector, a senior source
at the agriculture ministry told Reuters, part of efforts to
boost domestic production and reduce its hefty import bill.
** Comcast Corp said it would buy the 49 percent
it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for
254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable
operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.
** A 1.1 billion euro leveraged financing backing a buyout
of European medical laboratory services operator Cerba is being
shown to earlybird investors in a bid to gage appetite for the
deal, banking sources said.
** Sweden's telecoms group Telia Company has
sought a meeting with the Tajik prime minister in an attempt to
revive the sale of its stake in a mobile operator in Tajikistan.
** Airbus said it had finalised the sale of its
Germany-based Defence Electronics business to global investment
firm KKR, following a series of approvals, including a
green light from the German government.
** Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to
submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal
LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its
second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will
urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska non-profit
that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66
and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the
nonprofit said.
** The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of
prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further
postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the
matter told Reuters.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)