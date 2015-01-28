(Adds Reynolds American, Russel Investments, SS&C Technologies, Sage Advisory Services, Eni, Cinven, OVS; updates Royal Dutch Shell)

Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Yahoo Inc plans to spin off its 15 percent stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, responding to pressure to hand over to shareholders its prized e-commerce investment valued at roughly $40 billion.

** Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc's shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition of Newport menthol cigarette maker Lorillard Inc, a deal that would combine the No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette companies.

** Telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc said it would buy nearly all of Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity's network gear business for about $3 billion to expand in Europe and Asia.

** The London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to put Russell Investments up for sale in mid-February and hopes to fetch around $1.4 billion for the unit, two sources told Reuters.

** Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is in talks to buy accounting software maker Advent Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

** Fixed income manager Sage Advisory Services is up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The asset management firm, which manages $11 billion in private client and institutional assets, hopes to fetch around $100 million through a sale, according to two of the sources.

** India will sell a stake of up to 10 percent in state-run Coal India Ltd through an auction on the country's stock exchanges on Friday, the government said.

** Financial services provider KCG Holdings Inc said it would sell its foreign exchange trading platform, KCG Hotspot, to BATS Global Markets for $365 million in cash.

** Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said private equity bidders Bain Capital and Pacific Equity Partners pulled a $730 million takeover proposal because of volatility in the commodities sector.

** Canary Wharf owner Songbird Estates recommended its minority shareholders accept an offer from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield, as it has the backing of the holders of 86 percent of its shares.

** ClickTale, whose software enables website owners to see how people behave on their sites, has raised $35 million in a funding round led by KKR, marking the U.S. private equity firm's first investment in Israel's tech sector.

** Royal Dutch Shell signed a deal with Iraq worth $11 billion to build a petrochemicals plant in the southern oil hub of Basra, boosting the country's aim to become a major regional energy player and diversify its income.

** China's Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd has agreed a deal with U.S. studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp that will see the two firms invest a combined $1.5 billion in film making, marking the latest inroad by a Chinese firm into Hollywood.

** Talks over the ownership structure of Italy's Metroweb look like they could hand joint control of the fiber-optic company to Telecom Italia, state-owned FSI and infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said.

** Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm planter by land size, said it had obtained the European Commission's approval to buy New Britain Palm Oil Ltd for about $1.74 billion.

** Eni is not interested in selling its entire stake in oil contractor Saipem but wants to get the subsidiary's debt off its books, Eni's CEO said.

** International investment fund Cinven will bid for Slovenia's telecoms company Telekom Slovenia, daily newspaper Finance reported on its website.

** Italian retail chain OVS plans to list 40 to 50 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse to raise up to 400 million euros ($452 million) in a bid to cut debt, according to documents by one of the deal's joint global coordinators.

** Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO will buy New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in a deal the Canadian insurer hopes will help it win more business with U.S. pension funds and other institutional investors, Sun Life said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)