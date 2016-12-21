(Adds Odebrecht SA, Alfa Laval, Honeywell, Allianz, Actelion and Deutsche Boerse)

Dec 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Coca-Cola Co has reached a deal to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's majority stake in their African bottling venture for $3.15 billion and hold onto it until it finds a new owner, the companies said.

** Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc, a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, for $1.33 billion.

** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma Bravo LLC.

** Japan's JERA Co, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, said it has finalised terms of its previously agreed deal to take over the coal and freight trading business of French state-controlled utility EDF.

** British car and aeroplane parts maker Meggitt said it had sold its defense unit to UK firm QinetiQ for 57.5 million pounds ($71 million) in cash, as part of a plan to focus on sectors where it has a leading position.

** Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.

** Private equity firm Altor announced a recommended 2.29 billion crown ($245 million) cash bid for Transcom Worldwide , and said it wanted to increase the pace of change in the company to make it competitive for the future.

** An Austrian fund backed by British American Tobacco Plc agreed to increase its stake in Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS) to 78.8 percent, paving the way for BAT to acquire FDS's tobacco assets.

** Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said in a televised interview.

** Alfa Laval and Honeywell are bidding for private equity-owned Swedish air treatment group Munters in a potential 10 billion Swedish crown ($1.1 billion) deal, people close to the talks said.

** Student housing company International Campus, insurer Allianz and a European investor represented by U.S. real estate company CBRE have launched a 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) fund to invest in pan-European student housing, in a sign of continued growth in this market.

** Swiss biotech company Actelion has turned back to prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson for exclusive talks about a "strategic transaction", in an about-turn that appears to sideline rival suitor Sanofi.

** Deutsche Boerse is confident that it can win over European antitrust regulators for the planned merger with London Stock Exchange Group, the German stock exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told Handelsblatt and the Financial Times in a joint interview.