May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Swiss Clariant AG
are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a
market value of over than $14 billion, the deal coming together
after years of tentative mutual approaches.
** General Electric Co is being investigated by the
European Union for providing misleading information during a
review of its deal to buy LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based maker
of rotor blade, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar
with the case.
** Union Bankshares Corp said it would acquire
rival Xenith Bankshares Inc in an all-stock deal valued
at nearly $695 million, as the U.S. community lender looks to
expand into North Carolina and Maryland.
** Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dutch
paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion)
takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their
fight to an Amsterdam court.
** U.S. agricultural trader Bunge is looking to bid
for the Saudi state grain company's milling operations, sources
said, the second global commodities company to show interest in
the privatization of the kingdom's sole wheat and barley buyer.
** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will
continue looking for acquisition opportunities, a company
executive said, as the firm seeks to build software and services
to further differentiate its products.
** AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its
ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati
for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the
British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.
** China's state-owned Sinochem is no longer pursuing an
investment in Noble Group Ltd due to concerns over the
finances and business outlook of the loss-making commodity
trader, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports
& Entertainment) UK Inc said its shares in the Premier League
club were not for sale after media reports that the club's
second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake
in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Nordic telecoms firm Telia said it was buying
Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company
Ratos in a 165 million euro ($185 million) deal.
** Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed several
defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the
sale of military and passenger aircraft during a visit by U.S.
President Donald Trump to the kingdom.
** French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to
start talks with India by the end of the year for additional
sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in
2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.
** Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Sunday
it would sell 80 percent of its environmental equipment unit to
a group of four companies for 11.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).
** German luxury carmaker Audi, a unit of
Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an
agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do
business in the world's largest car market.
** The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley
by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool
has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory
filing late Friday.
** UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager
Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are
separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical
services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could
fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.
** American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is
poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League
club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent
share.
** A Franco-German alliance between Engie SA and
RWE could make sense from an industrial point of view,
provided it has no impact on jobs, Engie's top union official
told Reuters.
** Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said
that growing through acquisitions in its existing business lines
is "not high on our list" after its deal with Humana Inc
failed.
** A Moroccan court has extended the deadline for bidders to
submit offers for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, for an
additional three weeks, two sources close to the matter said.
** Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak
Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in
the lender in stock market transactions, complying with a
central bank order to cut his holding.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and John Benny in Bengaluru)