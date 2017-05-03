OTTAWA May 3 Canada, which like other NATO
countries is under pressure from Washington to increase defense
spending, on Wednesday promised major new investments in the
military but stopped short of saying how much.
In unusually frank comments, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan
said poor decisions and under funding by successive governments
had left the armed forces short of equipment and increasingly
unable to do their job.
"It's going to take a significant investment ... it's going
to be significant because of the hole we need to come out of,"
he told a defense industry lunch.
Canada currently devotes just under one percent of GDP on
defense, less than it did in 2005. The Trump administration is
focusing on the many NATO member states who have yet to meet a
commitment to spend two percent of GDP.
"We are now in the troubling position where status quo
spending on defense will not even maintain a status quo of
capabilities," said Sajjan.
More details of planned spending will be revealed in a major
defense policy review that is due to be released ahead of a NATO
leaders' meeting this month.
"The number that we'll be announcing is a number that meets
the needs of Canada and our support for our allies," he said.
Sajjan said he was particularly concerned by Ottawa's
failure to acquire replacements for Canada's ageing fleet of
CF-18 fighter jets, some of which have been flying for almost 40
years. He also highlighted problems with outdated trucks,
excavation equipment and helicopters.
The former Conservative administration said in 2010 it would
buy 65 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jets for C$9 billion
($6.6 billion). They later scrapped the decision, triggering
years of delays and reviews.
Sajjan said that if Canada were to fulfill its defense
commitments both in North America and as a NATO member, it would
in any case need more than 65 jets.
"The C$9 billion in funding that was earmarked for the jet
replacements by the previous government is nowhere near enough
to even cover the 65 jets they proposed," he said.
Last November, Canada unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp
Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an
open five-year competition to replace the CF-18s.
Canada has experienced a string of military procurement
problems since the early 1990s, variously featuring naval ships,
search and rescue helicopters, fighter planes, trucks, close
combat vehicles and submarines.
($1=$1.37 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)