WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Brazilian unit of
accounting giant Deloitte has admitted to wrongdoing
and will pay $8 million to settle civil charges that it issued
"materially false" audit reports and tried to cover up the
problems with false testimony and doctored files, U.S. auditor
regulators announced Monday.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said
that the $8 million fine against Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Auditores marks the largest civil penalty it has ever imposed,
and that it has also separately sanctioned 12 former partners
and other officials for their role in the alleged scheme.
