COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The fall was partially explained by last year's February being one day longer due to leap year.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

($1 = 6.8970 Danish crowns)