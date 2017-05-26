LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Post-trade processing firm TriOptima
has expanded its triCalculate counterparty credit risk analytics
service to include margin valuation adjustment (MVA)
calculations.
The new tool enables swaps counterparties to more accurately
calculate the long-term cost associated with new rules that
require collateral to be posted against over-the-counter
derivatives that are not centrally cleared.
The MVA tool adds to a range of capital-related swaps
valuation charges already live on the web-based service,
including CVA, DVA, FVA and potential future exposure. Capital
valuation adjustment (KVA) analytics will be added over summer.
The platform, which went live for testing 18 months ago and
is now being used by a handful of clients, enables swaps
counterparties to conduct full analysis of credit, capital, and
funding valuation adjustments across their derivatives
portfolios. Those costs have become increasingly complex in the
face of stringent capital requirements and sweeping derivatives
reforms, such as uncleared margin rules, which went live for the
first wave of dealers in the US and Japan in 2016 and in Europe
earlier this year. Additional market participants will be
brought into scope in waves by 2020.
“With the margin requirements coming into play for an
increasing number of market participants, they are now incurring
a cost that they didn’t previously and most of them don’t have a
mechanism for accurately calculating the cost of the lifetime
initial margin of a trade,” said Mireille Dyrberg, COO of
TriOptima. “With triCalculate, clients get far more clarity on
the drivers of cost and risk in their portfolio and therefore
are better able to manage them.”
While KVA analytics were initially at the top of the
development plan for 2017, reflecting interest from German bank
clients, MVA leapfrogged the timeline following demands from
Japanese banks that had already gone live with initial margin on
their bilateral portfolios.
While large dealer banks typically run their own internal
systems and models, triCalculate is being viewed for scenario
analysis and validation purposes. Second tier banks are viewing
the platform as a cost-effective primary system for managing
counterparty risk on the CVA desk, or for sales desks to
calculate the cost, risk and margin before offering prices to
their swaps clients.
Corporates are also beginning to test the service for
pricing transparency and determine whether it would be
advantageous to enter into a new trade with one dealer versus
another.
“Historically, corporates have been in a situation where
they are having to rely on banks for a lot of information so
we’re trying to empower them to do these calculations
themselves," said Tom Griffiths, business manager for
triCalculate. “It’s really all about transparency and giving our
clients all the tools they need to achieve this.”
The triCalculate service is the NEX Group-owned firm's first
foray into analytics. It uses matrix probability methodology -
technology designed for the gaming industry – to achieve greater
pricing precision. The technology can incorporate over 100,000
simulations – more than 20 times the number that would go into a
typical Monte Carlo simulation exercise.
A two-step process runs client portfolios through a graphics
processing unit to establish the potential value at all points
in a time series. Unlike a more commonly used central processing
unit, which can handle six-to-eight extremely complex tasks in
parallel, a GPU is capable of processing a large quantity of
simple addition and multiplication tasks at once.
The GPU step calculates vast sheets of data to create a
look-up table that is referenced by the CPU Monte Carlo
simulation in the second stage.
A traditional CPU-based simulation would typically limit the
number of simulations to 1,000-5,000, resulting in lower pricing
accuracy.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)