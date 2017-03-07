March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.

Rewick will report to Charlie Dupree, Deutsche Bank's head of Americas M&A, according to the memo, which was circulated within Deutsche Bank on Tuesday and confirmed by a spokeswoman for the German bank.

"As we continue to invest in our M&A platform, his appointment will help strengthen our strategic capabilities, specifically in healthcare where the pace of activity continues to be strong," Dupree said in the memo.

Prior to joining UBS in 2014, Rewick spent 16 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in roles spanning New York, San Francisco and London.

Deutsche Bank is rebuilding its investment banking team following a number of departures, including James Ratigan, who left his role as Deutsche's head of Americas M&A in 2016 to lead boutique healthcare investment bank Leerink Partners LLC.

It also lost senior healthcare investment bankers Jason Haas and David Levin to rival Barclays Plc that same year.

Other recent Deutsche Bank hires include healthcare investment banker Jamie Heath, who serves as a managing director based in London. He was previously a partner at Centerview Partners, a boutique investment bank. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; editing by Diane Craft)