PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT May 11 Deutsche Boerse has no indications that regulatory authorities plan to block a proposed $30 billion merger between the German exchange operator and LSE Group, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.
"We are convinced that the merger will gain all necessary regulatory approvals," Kengeter told Deutsche Boerse's annual shareholder meeting.
The two exchanges' business areas complement each other with little overlap, while elsewhere in the world, consolidation in the sector has carried on, enabling competitors from Asia and the United States to be active in Europe, he said.
Europe has also adopted new financial market rules that were intensifying competition in the sector, he added.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.