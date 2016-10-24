DUBAI Oct 24 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, on Monday posted a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.
The bank made 876.3 million dirhams ($238.6 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement. This compares
with a profit of 972.1 million dirhams in the corresponding
period of 2015.
DIB's earnings growth had generally outperformed most of its
local rivals in recent quarters, even as operating conditions
across the UAE banking sector hardened because of rising credit
costs and sluggish loan growth. But the latest results has
brought that trend to a halt, at least for now.
It is the third major Dubai-based lender to report weaker
earnings growth this quarter after Emirates NBD and
Mashreq.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was
for DIB to make a quarterly profit of 946.9 million dirhams.
Earnings were dented by a 74.8 percent rise in impairment
charges to 113.5 million dirhams, as well as a 1.5 percent rise
in total operating expenses to 564.5 million dirhams.
The 14.8 percent climb in income from Islamic financing and
investing transactions to 1.64 billion dirhams was tempered by a
4.8 percent dip in commissions, fees and foreign exchange income
to 329.7 million dirhams.
In a bid to maintain future growth, the bank in June
completed a 3.2 billion dirhams rights issue aimed at bolstering
its capital.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
