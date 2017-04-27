UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.
Investors in the round include Softbank Group Corp, Silver Lake Partners, China Merchants Bank and Bank of Communications, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Didi was last valued at $34 billion in August when it agreed to acquire Uber Technology Inc's China business following a drawn-out rivalry between the two firms. The deal gave Uber a one-fifth stake in the firm.
Part of the latest investment will be used for Didi's international expansion, the people said.
Since Uber exited the Chinese market last year Didi has targeted efforts on expanding in Latin America, signing a strategic deal with Brazilian ride-hailing service 99 in January.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Writing by Cate Cadell; Editing by Stephen Coates)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: