By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, April 28
Distressed U.S. companies
including a coal producer, sporting goods retailer and brokerage
firm received loans this year to sustain business while
reorganizing, and the number will swell as troubled energy
companies increasingly file for bankruptcy protection.
Debtor-in-possession (DIP) loans totalling US$2.1bn have
been extended to a half dozen companies so far this year,
topping the US$930m from four deals in the whole of 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
DIP loan issuance had been muted during the recovery years,
aside from a blip in 2014, when a multi-billion-dollar Texas
Competitive Electric Holdings loan accounted for a majority of
that year's US$7bn total.
Leveraged loan defaults are running at a rate last seen in
2009, as energy companies slammed by depressed oil prices fail
to make timely debt payments, analysts note. Bankruptcy filings
are expected to mount.
Retailer Sports Authority, paper producer Verso Paper
Holdings and brokerage RCS Capital were among the companies that
received US$1.6bn of DIP loans in the first quarter. It was the
most since US$6.5bn in the second quarter of 2014, which was
skewed by the Texas Competitive loan.
Entering the second quarter, leading global coal producer
Peabody Energy filed for bankruptcy protection on April 15,
saying its need for the US$800m DIP financing the company
secured was "immediate and urgent." Solar energy company
SunEdison then entered the queue after an April 21 filing.
"It would be reasonable to expect that as bankruptcy filings
continue to occur, you will continue to see DIP financings,"
said Brian Trust, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency
partner at Mayer Brown.
The largest annual DIP loan volume dating back 15 years was
US$14.6bn in 2009 from 37 deals, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC.
Borrowers often seek larger DIP loans than needed, attorneys
and analysts said, signalling that they can still gain market
access and are on a path toward recovery.
A larger-than-required committed DIP loan is good from "an
optics perspective," Trust said, sending creditors, unions, the
government, taxing agencies and others a message that the
borrower is well capitalized during its restructuring.
DIP loan investors include banks, lenders, hedge funds and
investment funds, while a typical bankruptcy is 18 months to two
years, analysts said.
BY DEFAULT
The loans are structured with low risk profiles and are
meant to be paid back before existing debt, analysts said.
"In the Great Recession default cycle, no DIPs defaulted,"
said David Keisman, senior vice president and a loss given
default analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
"Although a bankrupt company is rated "D", signifying
default, DIPs are a well structured, superpriority asset class
that has investment-grade characteristics in terms of loss and
default performance," said Keisman. "This has shown to be the
case even with DIPs in the coal industry, which faces both
ongoing deep price erosion and political pressures."
Tepid economic growth and ongoing weakness - albeit less
than early this year - in oil and gas, metals and mining markets
are boosting leveraged loan defaults.
April marked the sixth straight month that leveraged loan
defaults surpassed US$1bn, a milestone last reached between
October 2009 and March 2010, Fitch Ratings wrote in an April 27
report.
Still, overall defaults are contained, with the trailing
12-month rate for institutional leveraged loans at 1.8% in
April, Fitch said.
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the biggest
buyers of leveraged loans, hold a stake in increasingly
problematic loans, although their overall exposure is also
limited.
According to LPC Collateral, 108 U.S. CLOs hold a total
US$293bn, or 24%, of Peabody's existing pre-DIP term loan. That
exposure for the vast majority of these CLOs, however, is less
than 1% of their fund.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris
Mangham)