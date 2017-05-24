May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third
Point LLC weighed in on the DowDuPont merger, suggesting the
companies could create $20 billion of additional value by
"optimizing" their plan to combine and then split into three
companies.
The $130-billion merger between Dow Chemical and
DuPont is expected to close in August after which the
combined company will split into three independent publicly
traded companies, with the first spinoff being called "Material
Science Co".
In a presentation posted on its website, Third Point
questioned whether the three spin-offs were "appropriate or if
the creation of additional companies or divestitures would
further enhance shareholder value." (bit.ly/2qgAXe3)
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)