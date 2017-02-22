UPDATE 2-CenturyLink's ex-employee alleges fraudulent sales practice - BBG
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ERASES GAIN AFTER FED MINUTES, S&P 500 MOVES LOWER
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.