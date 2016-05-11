(Adds detail, quotes, context)
FRANKFURT, May 11 E.ON, Germany's
largest utility, reported an eight percent rise in first-quarter
core earnings on Wednesday, citing a one-off price-cutting deal
for gas purchases and saying the split-up of the group remained
top of the agenda.
"Our first-quarter results indicate that parts of our
traditional operating business remain under pressure," said
chief financial officer Michael Sen.
"That's why it's all the more important that since the start
of the year, E.ON's transformation has moved forward according
to plan," he added.
The gas deal reached with Russian supplier Gazprom
in March allowed E.ON to release some of the provisions it had
made in prior years.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were at 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the first
three months of the year, higher than the 2.91 billion average
analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
Without the Gazprom deal, the first quarter result would
have been slightly below that of the same period last year, E.ON
said.
The firm cited pressure in its traditional power plant unit,
which it aims to spin off later this year.
It said there had been some operational improvements in gas
trading, regional improvements in Britain, Sweden and Romania,
and it had taken two new offshore wind power generation plants
and one new coal-fired plant in the Netherlands on stream.
Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business E.ON is
planning to spin off, in late April promised cost cuts, asset
sales and a dividend in its battle to keep investors on board
despite faltering markets.
The demise of fossil-fuel based power plants had caused E.ON
to post a net loss of 7 billion euros for 2015, its biggest
ever.
The E.ON business without Uniper will focus on energy
networks, services and renewable energy.
The annual shareholders meeting in June is to decide on
Uniper's separate listing and allow the remaining E.ON to focus
on decentralised energy and reap stable income from regulated
energy business.
The latter will account for two thirds of its future
results, chairman Johannes Teyssen said in a letter to
shareholders.
