* Hungarian central bank does not rule out unconventional
easing
* Forint touches 2017 low vs euro, Hungarian bonds flat
* Czech 2-year bond yield touches 3-month high
(Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, Czech central
bank comments)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 24 Hungary's forint
touched its weakest level against the euro this year on Tuesday
after the central bank reaffirmed its dovish policy bias in the
face of rising inflation.
The bank kept its base rate on hold at a record low 0.9
percent and reiterated that it was ready to loosen monetary
conditions further via unconventional tools if needed. Both
decisions had been expected.
The forint reached a 2017 low of 310.56 per euro after the
rate announcement and was trading at 310.23 at 1554 GMT, down
0.1 percent while other Central European currencies were steady.
Hungarian government bond yields remained flat, in line with
Polish peers.
Although inflation is on the rise in Central Europe after
years of stagnation or decline, central banks are expected to
wait for more signs of accelerating economic growth before
following the U.S. Federal Reserve by tightening policy.
Analysts and traders say that as the most dovish in Central
Europe, the Hungarian central bank will be the last to follow
the Fed's example.
"Additional monetary easing may be carried out via
unconventional tools," Erste analyst Gergely Urmossy said in a
note, referring to limits on three-month deposits that
commercial banks can place with the central bank, and liquidity
tenders.
If Hungary sells foreign currency debt as planned,
converting the proceeds into forints will also lift liquidity,
effectively loosening monetary conditions, he added.
Urmossy said the short-term market benchmark three-month
interbank rate, now at 0.23 percent, could move closer
to zero but was likely to remain positive through 2017.
Elsewhere, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said negative
interest rates would not be a preferred policy once the bank
abandons the crown's cap of 27 per euro in around mid-2017.
Benda echoed comments by other policymakers that the crown
was overbought by investors, with financial flows far exceeding
the economy's foreign exchange needs.
In a presentation posted on the bank's website, he also said
ditching the cap would not lead to any sharp firming of the
currency.
The Czech central bank bought billions of euros early this
month to keep the crown below the cap, introduced in 2013, and
warnings by policymakers have also helped calm speculation that
the crown could surge once the limit is removed.
The ultra-low yield on Czech two-year government bonds rose
14 basis points to a three-month high of -0.609 percent.
One of the most dovish Polish rate-setters, Jerzy Zyzynski,
told Reuters last week that the Polish central bank would need
to consider raising interest rates if inflation reached its
target and the economy overheated.
CEE SNAPS AT 1544
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
10 85 3% %
Hungary 310.2 309.9 -0.10 -0.45
forint 300 300 % %
Polish 4.372 4.370 -0.04 0.73%
zloty 0 1 %
Romanian 4.501 4.502 +0.0 0.74%
leu 9 4 1%
Croatian 7.500 7.505 +0.0 0.73%
kuna 0 5 7%
Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.48
dinar 500 000 4% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 930.2 926.7 +0.3 +0.9
8 9 8% 4%
Budapest 32669 32906 -0.72 +2.0
.68 .48 % 8%
Warsaw 2001. 1991. +0.5 +2.7
47 36 1% 5%
Ljubljana 740.2 737.4 +0.3 +3.1
5 5 8% 6%
Zagreb 2096. 2092. +0.1 +5.0
37 50 8% 9%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 699.0 700.9 -0.27 -2.56
> 4 1 % %
Sofia 604.8 605.2 -0.06 +3.1
7 2 % 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.60 0.143 +006 +13b
> 9 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.17 -0.01 +026 -3bps
> 3 2 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.408 -0.04 +002 -7bps
R> 9 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.971 -0.02 +264 -4bps
> 1 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.927 0.003 +336 -1bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.697 0.007 +331 -2bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.24 0.24 0.25 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.3 0.38 0.48 0.27
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.815 1.895 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
