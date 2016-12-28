CAIRO Dec 28 Egyptian Oil Minister Tarek El Molla has signed three oil and gas exploration and production deals worth at least $220 million in total with France's Total , Britain's BP, and Italian energy major ENI's Egyptian subsidiary IEOC, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The deals include drilling for six wells, the ministry said in a statement. The first deal, signed with a consortium of BP and IEOC, is worth $75 million, the second, with a consortium of all three companies, is worth $80 million, and the third with BP alone worth $65 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Giles Elgood)