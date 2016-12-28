CAIRO Dec 28 Egyptian Oil Minister Tarek El
Molla has signed three oil and gas exploration and production
deals worth at least $220 million in total with France's Total
, Britain's BP, and Italian energy major ENI's
Egyptian subsidiary IEOC, the ministry said on
Wednesday.
The deals include drilling for six wells, the ministry said
in a statement. The first deal, signed with a consortium of BP
and IEOC, is worth $75 million, the second, with a consortium of
all three companies, is worth $80 million, and the third with BP
alone worth $65 million.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Giles Elgood)