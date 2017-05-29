(Adds quotes)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO May 29 Militant training camps in Libya
are a direct threat to Egypt's national security, Egyptian
Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday, after Egyptian
air strikes targeted the camps in eastern Libya in recent days.
Egypt's air force began the strikes just hours after masked
men boarded vehicles driving dozens of Coptic Christians to pray
at a monastery in the southern Egyptian province of Minya on
Friday. They opened fire at close range, killing 29 and wounding
24 in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
Speaking at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, Shoukry said the attack on the Christians proved
that Libyan militants were capable of targeting Egypt.
"The tragic work in Minya is evidence of the extent to which
these groups, which are determined to commit these horrific
crimes, can target the innocent in order to destabilise Egypt,"
Shoukry said.
"(Egypt) targeted the bases of these organisations in order
to get rid of them and to limit their ability to threaten
Egypt's national security. This is in full coordination with the
Libyan National Army," he said.
Shoukry said Egypt looked forward to "Russia utilising all
of its available capabilities to work together to get rid of
terrorism."
Commenting on whether Russia would resume direct flights to
Egypt following an Islamic State bombing of a Russian airliner
in 2015, Lavrov said Moscow had not put forward any new
conditions but that all airport security demands must first be
met.
