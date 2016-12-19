BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
CAIRO Dec 19 Yields rose at Egypt's five-year and 10-year treasury bond auctions on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 16.718 percent from an average of 16.600 percent at the previous auction on Dec. 5.
The average yield on the 10-year bond also rose, to 17.150 percent from 16.699 percent at the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)