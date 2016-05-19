* Airbus A320 carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew
* Greek calls to jet went unanswered before handover
* Sea search finds nothing yet
* Too early to rule out any cause, including terrorism -
Egypt
* 30 Egyptians, 15 French, 10 other nationalities aboard
* GRAPHIC: Lost aircraft's flight path - tmsnrt.rs/23XVmka
* GRAPHIC: Sound of black box beacon - tmsnrt.rs/1OAZ0JG
By Lin Noueihed and George Georgiopoulos
CAIRO/ATHENS, May 19 Greek rescue workers found
lifevests and bits of plastic floating in the Mediterranean
after an EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris
to Cairo disappeared from radar in what Egypt said could have
been a terrorist attack.
The Egyptian civil aviation ministry said Greek authorities
had found "floating material" and life jackets likely to be from
the plane. Greek defence sources told Reuters they had found
pieces of plastic and two lifevests in the sea 230 miles (370
km) south of the island of Crete.
"All I will say is that our embassy in Athens told us that
it was contacted by Greek authorities, who signalled that they
found white and blue debris corresponding to EgyptAir's
colours," Egyptian ambassador to France Ehab Badawy told
France's BFM television. However, Greek sources told Reuters the
material they had found so far was not blue and white.
If confirmed as material from the plane, the discovery could
help provide clues to its fate. Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif
Ismail said it was too early to rule out any explanation for the
crash, including an attack like the one blamed for bringing down
a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last year.
The country's aviation minister said a terrorist attack was
more likely than a technical failure.
Greece had deployed aircraft and a frigate to search for the
missing Airbus. Egypt said it would lead the
investigation and France would participate. Paris said three
investigators would arrive in Egypt on Thursday evening.
In Washington, President Barack Obama received a briefing on
the disappearance from his adviser for homeland security and
counter-terrorism, the White House said. A White House spokesman
said it was too early to know the cause of the crash and offered
condolences to the victims.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said the Airbus
swerved 90 degrees to the left, spun through 360 degrees to the
right and plunged from 37,000 feet to 15,000 before vanishing
from Greek radar screens.
According to Greece's civil aviation chief, calls from Greek
air traffic controllers to flight MS804 went unanswered just
before it left Greek airspace, and it disappeared from radar
screens soon afterwards.
There was no official indication of a possible cause,
whether technical failure, human error or sabotage.
Ultra-hardline Islamists have targeted airports, airliners and
tourist sites in Europe, Egypt, Tunisia and other Middle Eastern
countries over the past few years.
The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers - with one child and
two infants among them - and 10 crew, EgyptAir said. They
included 30 Egyptian and 15 French nationals, along with
citizens of 10 other countries.
Asked if he could rule terrorist involvement, Prime Minister
Ismail told reporters: "We cannot exclude anything at this time
or confirm anything. All the search operations must be concluded
so we can know the cause."
French President Francois Hollande also said the cause was
unknown. "No hypothesis can be ruled out, nor can any be
favoured over another."
"LIVES ARE SO CHEAP"
At Cairo airport, a man sat on a brown leather couch crying
with his hands covering his face. "How long will Egypt live if
human lives are so cheap?" he said.
The mother of a flight attendant rushed out of the VIP hall
where families waited in tears. She said the last time her
daughter called her was Wednesday night. "They haven't told us
anything," she said.
Some relatives tried to beat up a photographer working for
EgyptAir who took several pictures of the families waiting in
the hall. Security officials intervened and escorted him out.
With its archaeological sites and Red Sea resorts, Egypt is
a traditional destination for Western tourists. But the industry
has been badly hit by the downing of a Russian Metrojet flight
last October, in which all 224 people on board were killed, as
well as by an Islamist insurgency and a string of bomb attacks.
A320s normally seat 150, which means the Egyptair plane was
barely a third full.
Greek air traffic controllers spoke to the pilot as the jet
flew over the island of Kea, in what was thought to be the last
broadcast from the aircraft, and no problems were reported.
But just ahead of the handover to Egyptian controllers,
calls to the plane went unanswered.
"About seven miles before the aircraft entered the Cairo
airspace, Greek controllers tried to contact the pilot but he
was not responding," said Kostas Litzerakis, head of Greece's
civil aviation department. Shortly after exiting Greek airspace,
it disappeared from radars, he said.
Greek authorities were searching the sea south of the island
of Karpathos, Defence Minister Kammenos told a news conference.
"At 3:39 a.m. (0039 GMT), the course of the aircraft was
south and southeast of Kassos and Karpathos (islands)," he said.
"Immediately after, it entered Cairo FIR (flight information
region) and made swerves and a descent I describe: 90 degrees
left and then 360 degrees to the right."
Egyptian Civil Aviation minister Sherif Fathi said
authorities had tried to resume contact but without success.
Greece said it would scale back its rescue effort because the
finds were in waters under Egyptian jurisdiction.
In Paris, a police source said investigators were now
interviewing officers who were on duty at Roissy airport on
Wednesday evening to find out whether they heard or saw anything
suspicious. "We are in the early stage here," the source said.
Airbus said the missing A320 was delivered to EgyptAir in
November 2003 and had operated about 48,000 flight hours. The
missing flight's pilot had clocked up 6,275 hours of flying
experience, including 2,101 hours on the A320, while the first
officer had 2,766 hours, EgyptAir said.
Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence
Committee, said no conclusions could be drawn yet but terrorism
was a very possible cause.
"If terrorism was indeed the cause, it would reveal a whole
new level of vulnerability to aircraft - not only from those
flights originating in the Middle East, but to those departing
from the heart of Europe and with, at least in theory, far
better airport defences," he said.
Other countries offered to help in the investigation,
including the United States, where engine maker Pratt & Whitney
is based.
Russia and Western governments have said the Metrojet plane
that crashed on Oct. 31 was probably brought down by a bomb, and
the Islamic State militant group said it had smuggled an
explosive device on board.
That crash called into question Egypt's campaign to contain
Islamist violence. Militants have stepped up attacks on Egyptian
soldiers and police since Sisi, then serving as army chief,
toppled elected president Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist, in 2013
after mass protests against his rule.
In March, an EgyptAir plane flying from Alexandria to Cairo
was hijacked and forced to land in Cyprus by a man with what
authorities said was a fake suicide belt. He was arrested after
giving himself up.
EgyptAir has a fleet of 57 Airbus and Boeing jets, including
15 of the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, according to
airfleets.com.
