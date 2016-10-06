BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Thursday that leasing company AerCap Holdings NV had placed five of its next-generation E-Jets with Turkish carrier Borajet Airlines.
Deliveries will begin in 2018 on the long-term leases for three E190-E2s and two E195-E2s, with geared turbofan engines offering improved fuel efficiency, Embraer said in a statement issued jointly with Aercap and Borajet during the Istanbul Airshow.
Those are the first E-Jets placed by AerCap, the launch lessor for the E2 program, with 50 firm orders already in Embraer's backlog.
Borajet Chairman Fatih Akol said in the joint statement that his carrier, which flies current-generation E190 and E195 aircraft to more than 80 cities, plans to add more E2 aircraft in the future. He said the airline plans to invest $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.