(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on Friday Dec 25 and Monday Dec 28 due to UK public holidays)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON Dec 24 Emerging equities inched up to three-week highs on Thursday while further oil price gains boosted the Russian rouble and Saudi stocks by about half a percent.

With trading thinned approaching the Christmas holiday, emerging assets tracked firmer global equity markets, with MSCI's emerging index up 0.2 percent - its fourth straight day of gains and up almost 2 percent this week.

Currencies also were lifted by the dollar's retreat.

An oil price uptick boosted energy exporters, with Russia's rouble up half a percent to 2-1/2-week highs and the Kazakh tenge rising more than 1 percent .

Saudi stocks rose 0.5 percent though gains were capped by expectations that the upcoming budget statement would contain spending cuts to offset lower oil prices.

In central Europe, the Croatian kuna gained 0.5 percent versus the euro after the nomination of pharma executive Tihomir Oreskovic as prime minister - a major development for a country that has endured six years of recession and spent six weeks without a government.

However, the Turkish lira lost 0.3 percent to the dollar , still smarting from the central bank's failure this week to raise interest rates as expected.

Investors remain broadly pessimistic about emerging markets but they also expect the stronger reform-focused economies to benefit. China's economy appears to be showing resilience despite investor worries about the slowing pace of growth and low commodity prices should help importers.

"Fears of a systemic crisis and widespread growth collapse (in emerging markets) seem exaggerated," Lombard Odier said.

"We thus would not be surprised to see emerging markets begin to outperform during the course of 2016 and will closely monitor currency developments to determine the most appropriate entry points," the asset manager told clients.

The emerging equity index has lost 16 percent so far this year while sovereign dollar bond yield spreads have widened around 40 basis points.

The worst performing currency is the Brazilian real which has fallen 32 percent to the dollar while the Turkish lira and South African rand have lost 20 and 24 percent respectively.

The Ukraine hryvnia, Azeri manat and Kazakh tenge have lost between 30 and 43 percent against the dollar after being unshackled from their pegs . The yuan has fallen more than 4 percent after a mid-year devaluation.

Investors reckon the fixed currencies of Egypt and Nigeria are looking vulnerable to devaluation. The former will hold a central bank meeting later in the day .

