By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Latin American currencies pared
back losses in early Friday trading after disappointing U.S.
employment data, but concerns over Britain's planned exit from
the European Union curbed investors' appetite for riskier
assets.
U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed for the third straight
month in September, cooling down bets on a December U.S. rate
hike that could drain capital away from emerging markets.
Many traders had been betting on a robust reading following
a bout of strong U.S. economic figures over the last few weeks.
The Brazilian real firmed 0.7 percent to 3.1982 per
U.S. dollar after weakening as much as 0.4 percent ahead of the
data release.
The Mexican peso was nearly flat, while the Chilean
peso strengthened 0.3 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index set a
two-year high, remaining above the 60,000-point milestone for
the third straight day.
But concerns over the economic fallout from Brexit limited
gains following a "flash crash" of the sterling, which plunged
to a three-decade low.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 917.24 0.02 15.48
MSCI LatAm 2471.11 1.12 33.56
Brazil Bovespa 61045.81 0.66 40.82
Chile IPSA 4079.94 0.07 10.86
Chile IGPA 20335.60 0.05 12.03
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1982 0.73 23.41
Mexico peso 19.2330 0.01 -10.41
Chile peso 665 0.26 6.72
Colombia peso 2892.93 0.43 9.55
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1900 0.26 -14.53
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.52 0.52 -8.05
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)