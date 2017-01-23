(Corrects to show only one New York flight stops at Milan,
paragraph three)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI Jan 23 Emirates is to start flying to the
United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second
so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger U.S.
competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state
subsidies.
The world's largest long-haul airline said Monday it would
start daily flights to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International
Airport via Athens on March 12.
Dubai-based Emirates already operates four daily flights to
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, including one
with a stop off in Milan.
Fifth freedom rights allow an airline to fly between foreign
countries as a part of services to and from its home country.
Delta and other U.S. airlines have accused major
Gulf carriers -- Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways - of receiving tens of billions of dollars in unfair
subsidies, and urged the former Obama Administration to halt the
Open Skies agreement. The Gulf carriers deny the allegations.
The Obama Administration ultimately declined to take action
against the Gulf carriers who are owned by governments of Middle
East allies Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. airline lobby group Open & Fair Skies has said it is
optimistic the new administration of President Donald Trump
would "enforce our trade agreements and fight for American
jobs".
"We look forward to briefing President-elect Donald Trump
and his new administration on the massive, unfair subsidies that
the UAE and Qatar give to their state-owned Gulf carriers," said
Jill Zuckman, chief spokesperson for the Partnership for Open
and Fair Skies, on Nov. 9.
The lobby group is likely to put pressure on authorities to
stop the Dubai-Athens-Newark route before it starts, said Will
Horton, senior analyst at CAPA - Centre for Aviation.
However, the U.S. carriers will have a hard time arguing
that the Emirates flight is damaging given that U.S. carriers do
not fly to Greece year-round, Horton said in emailed comments.
Emirates President Tim Clark said the Greek government
approached the airline "some time ago" to start a flight between
Athens and New York, according to an airline statement.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)