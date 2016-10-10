Oct 10 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following consumer price data on Monday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.3 0.3 0.9 pct change year/year 0.6 1.8 4.9 NOTE. Base year is 2007. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent, climbed 1.7 percent but transport costs plunged 12.1 percent after the UAE cut domestic fuel prices for August. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)