BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
WILMINGTON, Del., April 28 Energy Futures Holdings Corp's plan to sell its Oncor power distribution business for about $19 billion to fund its exit from bankruptcy will not close as expected, a company lawyer told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Thursday.
The lawyer said Texas's largest power company will present an alternative plan for exiting bankruptcy and hopes to have that plan confirmed by the court in the coming months. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.