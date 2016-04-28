WILMINGTON, Del., April 28 Energy Futures Holdings Corp's plan to sell its Oncor power distribution business for about $19 billion to fund its exit from bankruptcy will not close as expected, a company lawyer told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Thursday.

The lawyer said Texas's largest power company will present an alternative plan for exiting bankruptcy and hopes to have that plan confirmed by the court in the coming months. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)